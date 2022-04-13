NIU STEM Café panel to explore staffing shortages

DeKALB – The next Northern Illinois University STEM Café will feature a panel of NIU experts who will discuss recent labor shortages.

The event will be held online at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 13. The public is invited.

The panel will include Kathryn Cady, associate professor of communication and faculty associate in the NIU Center for the Study of Women, Gender and Sexuality; Mahesh Subramony, management professor; Michael Oswalt, associate professor in the NIU College of Law; and Carl Campbell III, chair of the economics department.

The program will explore the current labor shortage through legal, gender, economic and management perspectives. The panel will discuss why there is a labor shortage now and how the nature of work changes during turbulent times.

Northern Illinois University STEM Cafés are part of NIU STEAM and are designed to help increase public awareness of the critical role that STEM fields play in everyday lives.

To learn more or register for this free event, visit go.niu.edu/stemcafe.