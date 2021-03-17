You can now call the DeKalb County Health Department to help set up a COVID-19 vaccine appointment if eligible

Lorri Cullen, a licensed practical nurse, administers the vaccine Wednesday to one of the many people who made appointments at the Convocation Center at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

Those wishing to book an appointment for their COVID-19 vaccine with the DeKalb County Health Department are being urged to call the department through a hotline to help streamline the process.

If you work or live in DeKalb County and fall into one of the categories listed below and haven’t already registered with the health department or received correspondence from the department for a shot, call at 815-748-2401 to get your COVID-19 vaccine appointment scheduled.

Those who currently qualify in DeKalb County include:

-Healthcare Personnel

-Persons aged 65 years and older

Frontline essential workers, who do not work remotely, are defined as those workers who are essential for the functioning of society and include the following:

-First Responders: Firefighters (including volunteers), Law Enforcement Officers (LEOs), 911 Dispatch (Public Safety Answering Point – PSAP), Security Personnel, School Officers. EMS personnel are previously included under Phase 1A.

-Corrections Officers/Inmates: Jail Officers, Juvenile Facility Staff, Workers Providing In-Person Support and Inmates.

-Food and Agriculture Workers: Processing, Plants, Veterinary Health, Livestock Services and Animal Care.

-United States Postal Service Workers

-Manufacturing Workers: Industrial production of goods for distribution to retail, wholesale, or other manufacturers.

-Grocery Store Workers: Baggers, Cashiers, Stockers, Pick-Up and Customer Service.

-Public Transit Workers: Flight Crew, Bus Drivers, Train Conductors, Taxi Drivers, Para-Transit Drivers, In-Person Support and Ride Sharing Services.

-Education Workers (Congregate Child Care, Pre-K through 12th grade): Teachers, Principals, Student Support, Student Aids, Day Care Workers and Frontline Support Staff.

-Shelters/Adult Day Care: Homeless Shelter, Women’s Shelter, Adult Day/Drop-In Program, Sheltered Workshop and Psycho-Social Rehab.