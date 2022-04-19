Sycamore-based day care facility plans new DeKalb location for summer opening

DeKALB – DeKalb could soon have a new day care, as a Sycamore-based business owner seeks to expand her footprint and open a facility in DeKalb on Sixth Street.

The development proposal went before the city of DeKalb’s Planning and Zoning Commission Tuesday. During the meeting, the commission unanimously voted to recommend land at 315 N. Sixth Street be rezoned for commercial use.

The site will be the future location of Mother’s Little Helper 2 LLC and Elion Professional Suites, owned by Kendra Elion. Elion said she plans to close on the purchase of the building April 28 and plans to open this summer.

Elion said that the facility will be her second childcare center in the community. Mother’s Little Helper in Sycamore, which she started in 2010, has a 59-child capacity.

“There is so much economic growth in DeKalb, but we have not addressed childcare services,” Elion said. “I want to provide affordable childcare to everyone. No one should have to choose between going to work, buying groceries or having childcare.”

The 24,050-square-foot facility was built in 1956 and previously housed the DeKalb County Farm Bureau, the Kishwaukee Education Consortium and Camelot Education, according to city of DeKalb documents.

Mother’s Little Helper 2 LLC is a licensed childcare facility that will provide care for children ages 6 weeks to 13 years. Services provided will include before and after-school care, summer camps and other programs. The day care will accommodate approximately 197 children and will be one of the largest facilities of its kind in DeKalb. The proposed hours for the day care center will be 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., with 9:30 a.m. being the latest for drop-offs.

According to site plans, a portion of the parking lot to the north of the building will be converted into two state-of-the-art private playgrounds.

Elion said that the professional suites will be rented to a variety of small local businesses, including hairstylists and a chiropractor.

There are projected to be 32 parking spaces in the facility’s north lot. The parking lot located to the south of the building will be designated for staff and vendors and will provided 22 additional parking spaces.

DeKalb city code requires day care centers to have 1 parking space for every 10 children and one space per employee on the maximum shift. With about 200 children and 22 employees on the maximum shift, the ordinance requires 42 parking spaces.

Dan Olson, the city’s planning director, said with the north parking lot’s 32 spaces, the parking lot across Oak Street’s 50 spaces and 28 diagonal public parking spaces along N. Sixth Street, the facility will have adequate parking for the ordinance.

Elion said the plan would be for parents not to park and stay at the facility for long periods of time. Instead, they will drop children off near the building’s entrances.

Elion herself is a mother of four children, and said her own experiences inspired her to open up a licensed daycare.

“I started the business because I couldn’t find affordable, quality care in the area,” Elion said. “I want parents to go to work and know that their child is safe and comfortable, in a learning environment.”