Sycamore mayor candidate who stopped campaigning but remains on ballot says he’ll accept if he wins

SYCAMORE – Sycamore mayoral candidate Adam Benn, who announced in December he was removing himself from the race, told the Daily Chronicle this week he’ll accept the position if he wins, even though he isn’t campaigning.

Benn, 40, of Sycamore announced on social media a few months ago that he would no longer be campaigning for the mayoral race as part of the April 6 consolidated election. But then people started to approach him about the decision, he said.

“People were like, ‘I’d really wish you’d run,’” Benn said.

Benn said he struggled with the decision of whether to remain on the ballot, despite the fact he hasn’t campaigned in months and is not currently actively campaigning. He said city officials also asked whether he’d remove himself from the ballot.

“I don’t think it’s fair for me to get out there and actively campaign at this time,” Benn said. “But … I’m still here, and if I do win, I’ll gladly accept.”

Benn’s name will remain on the ballot since his election candidacy was already certified by the time he made his announcement. He remains running against fellow Sycamore mayor candidate and current Third Ward Alderman Steve Braser in the April 6 race.

Benn, one of the owners of Sycamore-based business Accurate Towing & Recovery, said he initially decided to stop campaigning because “birds started chirping” about whether he could hold elected office within the city and run his towing business as usual. He said he had heard a rumor about an internal policy within the city’s police department which says those who have contracts with the city (like his town business) aren’t eligible to hold elected office.

However, Benn said, neither he nor his lawyer could find any ordinance or law, though the initial rumors were enough to deter him from continuing to campaign and fear for his livelihood.

“It kind of put me in a panic mode,” Benn said.

Sycamore Police Chief Jim Winters said in a Friday email the police department cannot prohibit anyone from running for Mayor or any other elected office for which they may qualify. He said the department would not prohibit a mayoral candidate who has a towing business from continuing to operate their business if elected.

“However, the city does have a towing policy which prohibits the city from giving city business to a towing company owned or operated by someone who is an elected or appointed official of the city,” Winters said.

Winters said that part of the policy reads as follows: “Tow Companies shall not be owned or operated by any person who serves as an elected or appointed official or employee of the City of Sycamore, and shall not employ any elected or appointed official or employee of the City of Sycamore within any part of their towing operation.”

Winters said the city understands the prohibition might impact the business of a company receiving city business.

“But we have this policy in order to avoid any hint of impropriety with the city’s use of a towing business by the police department,” Winters said.

Benn said over the past few months, more and more people told him they wanted him to continue his campaign, despite any policies regarding his tow business.

“And I think they’re right,” Benn said.

Benn said he has had many discussions with his business partner about how those types of issues would be addressed, should the need to do so arise. He added it also would speak volumes if he ended up winning the election anyway.

“And I would do the best job that I could,” Benn said.

Regardless of who wins, Benn said, he believes the city ‘really needs to meaningfully address’ the water issues raised by residents complaining of foul-smelling and poor quality water – even if it means dipping into budget reserves temporarily or taking out more bonds. With the class-action lawsuit now thrown into the mix, he said, the city could end up losing more money in a lawsuit and still have water issues.

“What do they gain here by ignoring the issue? Nothing,” Benn said. “It’s going to take somebody that’s got the guts to come out and say, ‘Hey, let’s fix it.’ ”

Even with those concerns, Benn said he still believes Sycamore is great place to live and raise a family.

“I just think we can do more,” Benn said. “I’m young, I just turned 40 and I’ve got plenty of fire still left in me.”