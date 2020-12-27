Sycamore 2021 mayoral race no longer contested as candidate drops out

Adam Benn, one of the owners of Sycamore-based business Accurate Towing & Recovery, announced his candidacy for mayor in the April 6 consolidated election. (Provided Photo)

The race for Sycamore’s new mayor is no longer a contested one, as one of the two candidates who filed papers to run dropped out of the race, according to a holiday weekend announcement.

In a social media post on local businessman Adam Benn’s official candidate Facebook page Saturday morning, his campaign wrote he will no longer run for mayor of the city of Sycamore in the April 2021 consolidated election. He did not provide specific reasons which led to his decision to withdraw his candidacy, but said he would share those next week.

“I have made the difficult decision today after much thought and consideration on the progress of my Mayoral Campaign,” according to the post. “As of today I will no longer seek the Office of Mayor in Sycamore Illinois. Many, many reasons have brought me to this conclusion and I will make a detailed post about that early next week.”

Benn had previously announced his candidacy earlier this month and filed candidate papers with the Sycamore City Clerk’s office Dec. 15.

Benn is one of the owners of Sycamore-based business Accurate Towing & Recovery and a lifelong resident. He would have run opposite Sycamore Ward 3 Alderman Steve Braser, who now is the only candidate on the ballot.

“Thank you to all of you that supported me,” Benn’s campaign wrote in the post Saturday. “The best interest has always been at heart for the people and employees of Sycamore. I can assure you I will always continue to do what I have always done to help and service the communities that I live in and work with.”

When he announced his former candidacy, Benn said he was running to be a strong voice for the people of Sycamore. He had also said his priorities included addressing concerns about water quality in the city, the health of small businesses burdened by the COVID-19 pandemic, police and community relations and growing the Sycamore Fire Department’s staffing levels.