Baseball bat attack leads to separate child neglect DCFS investigation of Kingston man

A Kingston man facing charges after police say he attacked a man with a gun and baseball bat is now, along with his wife, under investigation by the state’s child protective services for child neglect. Joseph (left) and Charla (right) Sebright are also facing a DCFS investigation after police responding to the battery call i January 2022 discovered conditions inside their home which warranted a child neglect case investigation. The Sebrights are accused of evading police for two months. (Photos of Sebrights provided by DeKalb County Jail, DeKalb County Courthouse photo by Mark Black for Shaw Local) (Mark Black for Shaw Local)