Kitchen fire displaces two DeKalb residents

DeKALB – Two DeKalb residents were displaced from their home recently after a kitchen fire authorities ruled was an accident, according to the DeKalb Fire Department.

No injuries to firefighters or residents were reported, however, the home sustained an estimated $40,000 worth of damage, according to the department.

The house was deemed uninhabitable, authorities said.

About 6 a.m. Thursday, DeKalb firefighters were called to the 300 block of East Sunset Place in DeKalb for reports of a fire at the home, according to the news release from the fire department.

When crews arrived, they saw light smoke coming from the roof of the home. Authorities determined the home’s residents had already evacuated.

Firefighters found a small fire in the kitchen of the home, which was brought under control with a fire extinguisher within 15 minutes, according to the release.

DeKalb crews also ventilated the home and searched the residence for victims before reported it cleared.

The kitchen fire’s cause was determined to be electrical, according to the release. First responders remained on the scene of the home for one hour.

Crews from the Sycamore Fire Department and DeKalb police assisted.