Teenager shot during midday incident in DeKalb: Police

DeKALB – A male teenager is in serious condition after a midday shooting which occurred on a sidewalk near Eighth and East Taylor streets in DeKalb Monday, DeKalb Police Chief David Byrd said.
Police responded to reports of a shooting about 3:15 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of East Taylor Street on the city’s south side. Paramedics transported the teenager to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital.
“We’re dealing with a shooting, we have one subject, an injured male,” Byrd said. “He’s a teenager in serious but stable condition.”
Byrd said police arrested two persons of interest, though no charges have yet been announced. Detectives remained at the scene of the shooting for about two hours, according to a citywide police emergency alert which stated the area was cleared of police activity at around 5:15 p.m.
The shooting remains under police investigation. Byrd said police are still piecing together what happened, though officers believe there is no outlying threat to the larger public.
“We believe this was a targeted situation,” Byrd said. “Looks like at this time, the persons of interest and the victim know each other.”
The headline of this story was updated at 6:57 p.m. Aug. 22, 2022 to convey a more specific location of where the shooting happened. Additional updates could occur.