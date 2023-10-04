Kitchen fire at DeKalb home causes $15K in damages

DeKALB – DeKalb firefighters responded to a kitchen fire inside a home on East Taylor Street in DeKalb Monday night.
Emergency crews were called to the home in the 200 block of East Taylor Street shortly after 8 p.m. Monday for reports of a structure fire, according to a Tuesday news release from the DeKalb Fire Department.
When firefighters arrived, they found light smoke coming from the home and a working fire in the kitchen.
Firefighters ventilated the home and also discovered the fire, which originated on the stove, had spread to the microwave oven and cabinets above the stove. Smoke damage also was reported throughout the home.
The fire was extinguished in 11 minutes, according to the department, though crews remained at the home for about an hour and ½.
All residents evacuated from the home safely, according to the department.
No injuries to residents or emergency responders were reported, according to the fire department.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The fire left an estimated $15,000 worth of damage to the home.
Crews from Sycamore and Cortland assisted in the emergency response, along with officials from ComEd, Nicor and the DeKalb Police Department.