Alex Prince pitches DeKalb baseball to a win: Saturday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Girls soccer

Willowbrook 1, DeKalb 0: At Willowbrook, the Barbs’ (2-16-2) season came to an end in a Class 3A Batavia Regional quarterfinal.

Willowbrook will face St. Charles North at 5 p.m. Tuesday in a semifinal.

Genoa-Kingston 3, Princeton 2 (OT/Friday): At Rock Island, the Cogs won the semifinal in a rare three-team Class 1A Rock Island Alleman Regional.

The game was scoreless at the end of regulation, with each team scoring twice in the 10-minute overtime. The Cogs won 4-2 on penalty kicks.

The Cogs will face Alleman at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Men’s soccer

RWB Adriba 3, DeKalb County United 0: At RWB Adriba, the United lost the season opener.

Prep baseball

DeKalb 11, Dundee-Crown 3: At DeKalb, the Barbs (19-11) scored five runs in the first and cruised to the win.

Alex Prince got the win, allowing two hits and three runs, all unearned, in 5⅔ innings. He struck out five and walked two. DeKalb committed six errors in the win.

DeKalb had six hits, including a double for Paul Kakoliris. TJ Fontana had three RBIs.

Kaneland 15-12, Harlem 5-0: At Maple Park, the Knights snapped a five-game losing streak with a pair of wins.

In the 15-5 Game 1 win, Tom Thill had three of the 15 hits for the Knights (16-11), also driving in five from his leadoff spot and scoring twice. Zach Ramos had three hits, four runs and two RBIs from the nine hole. Harlem led 2-1 and 5-3 early but Kaneland won in six.

In the second game, three different pitchers combined on a two-hitter in the 12-0 win. The Knights only had five walks and five hits, but were hit by a pitch seven times in the win.

Michael Layne had two hits and scored three times while Austin Preuss had two hits and three RBIs.

Prep softball

Serena 13, Indian Creek 5: At Serena, Bella Klotz had a home run, three hits, two runs and three RBIs in the loss.

Eliza Tatro had a pair of hits for the Timberwolves (10-14).