Sycamore in bloom: New city beautification program a go

Welcome to Sycamore, Illinois sign on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

SYCAMORE – Sycamore is in bloom.

A dozen flower boxes now can be found outside a variety of businesses in Sycamore, after the city’s beautification committee arranged to have the flowers placed in town.

During Monday’s City Council meeting, 1st Ward Alderwoman Alicia Cosky said she and the city’s beautification committee were able to fulfill their goal of placing flower boxes throughout the city. It was an aspiration that Cosky first spoke of during a March 18 Sycamore City Council meeting and was made possible with help from the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce.

Cosky said Chamber Executive Director Rose Treml was instrumental in the rollout of the committee’s new program, Sycamore in Bloom, by reaching out and finding business owners willing to have the flower planters placed near their business.

“Rose Treml helped get the word out, and within four days the slots have filled,” Cosky said.

Sycamore 1st Ward Alderwoman Alicia Cosky talks to Sycamore City Council on March 18, 2024, about creating an outdoor mural in downtown Sycamore. (Camden Lazenby)

The planters were created by Sycamore High School agriculture department students, according to a Sycamore Chamber news release.

The initiative is focused on enhancing the beauty and vitality of the city through floral displays, according the release.

Cosky said 12 planting boxes were placed as part of phase one of the program Wednesday, but a second phase of six additional boxes will go out May 16.

“[Treml] received six additional requests and asked if we would be willing to do six more planters, and we are going forward with that,” Cosky said. “We also had the funding for them. When they requested to do the six additional planters, they said the funding would be taken care of, it’s available.”