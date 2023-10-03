Buyers want to back out of $8.3M purchase of DeKalb County nursing home

DeKalb County Administrator Brian Gregory and DeKalb County Board Chair Suzanne Willis, a Democrat from District 10, talk to DeKalb County Board member Rukisha Crawford, a Democrat from District 6, on Oct. 3, 2023. They spoke after the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board deferred a decision on the DeKalb County Rehabilitation and Nursing Center for the second time in three months. (Camden Lazenby)