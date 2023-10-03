Buyers want to back out of $8.3M purchase of DeKalb County nursing home

BOLINGBROOK – Buyers under contract to purchase the DeKalb County nursing center for $8.3 million have told county officials they now want to back out of the sale, documents revealed Tuesday.
County officials revealed the latest in the 14-month DeKalb County Rehabilitation and Nursing Center ordeal Tuesday in Bolingbrook at a Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board meeting, originally scheduled to potentially approve a document – the certificate of need – necessary to push forward the sale.
Lisle-based attorney Michael Roth, who’s been represented DeKalb County at the State board hearings, argued the certificate of need application (the last major hurdle necessary before the sale could be finalized) had not been changed or voided, and should be voted on.
“We have complied with the board’s request for additional information. We’re ready to proceed, we ask that the board make a decision today on the [certificate of need]. It’s our hope that you approve it, but we ask that you make a decision on this application for a [certificate of need] today,” Roth said.
DeKalb County Administrator Brian Gregory said the county was informed by Illuminate HC staff Friday, that the company wished to back out of its $8.3 million contract on Friday. Gregory read the letter, penned by Roth and sent to the state Board.
“We wish to inform you that, although the application has not been withdrawn, DeKalb County has been informed by the applicants DeKalb Healthcare Holdings, LLC and DeKalb SNF Land Holdings, LLC that they consider their purchase contract to be terminated, and that they have no intention to attend the hearing tomorrow. DeKalb County has rejected their assertion that the contracts are terminated based on the conditions they imposed,” Roth wrote in his letter to the state Board.
The Board deferred any vote in light of the latest development.
Attorney Mark Silberman – who represented nursing buyer Evanston-based Illuminate HC, a health care company that runs nursing homes – said he wasn’t privy to the buyer’s reasons for wanting to exit the sale. Silberman declined comment to the Daily Chronicle and did not provide further details to the State Board when requested.
None of the principals of the limited liability companies formed for the facility’s acquisition attended the meeting in Bolingbrook.
It was the second time the state Board deferred a decision on the sale.
After Tuesday’s meeting, DeKalb County Board Chair Suzanne Willis said she doesn’t think concluding a deal with the buyers is likely. She doesn’t believe the situation automatically puts the impetus on the County Board to do something.
“Not automatically. And as I say, there are legal implications to anything that we do at this point, and so I would encourage the board not to do anything until we get advice from our legal team as to what would be appropriate,” Willis said.
County officials, however, including Gregory and several DeKalb County Board members in attendance Tuesday, pushed for the state board to continue the meeting.
Members from the public who’ve been outspoken against a nursing center sale to a private buyer also were in attendance.
Tuesday’s development come less than a week after the DeKalb County Board voted to reject a new contract proposed by the buyer, which would have have prohibited multiple individuals associated with a second nursing center operator from getting in on the deal.
The center, 2600 N. Annie Glidden Road in DeKalb, has been owned by the DeKalb County government since 1853. Recent significant budget shortfalls, however, spurred the county to enter into a sale contract.
It’s a saga in a controversial and often heated debate about the future of the home, which found itself in $7 million of debt due to what county officials alleged was mismanagement under previous administrators, negligent billing that halted revenue and ailing resident numbers. In the time since, county staff and elected officials have determined that the best course of action is to sell the facility in order to stem the flow of taxpayer cash needed to keep the center afloat, and for the center’s sustainable future. Votes to place the center’s future in the hands of the taxpayers via referendum have failed at the County Board level twice over the past year.
This is a developing story which will be updated.