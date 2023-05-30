Tyler Elementary School teacher receives LifeChanger of the Year Award

DeKALB – One Tyler Elementary School teacher is being lauded as a life changer.

Cherish Jackson was one of 10 educators from more than 550 nominations nationwide recognized with the LifeChanger of the Year Award, an annual awards program sponsored and run by National Life Group.

According to its website, the program is dedicated to celebrating K-12 educators and school employees across the nation that exemplify excellence, positive influence and leadership.

Jackson said that receiving the LifeChanger of the Year Award means a lot to her.

“It means sowing back into a community that sowed into me in times when I didn’t even know that I needed it,” Jackson said. “I went to NIU [Northern Illinois University] and I learned how to be an adult, how to grocery shop, how to attend classes. I learned so much about myself that I didn’t know or even have the opportunity to explore back in Chicago. It means so much to me to say that, ‘Hey, I grew up in a sense into adulthood here and now I get to sow back into the very places that I used to volunteer at.’”

Jackson was recently surprised with recognition for winning the award during a surprise school assembly organized by the school district. The recognition included a $3,000 cash prize to be split 50/50 between the award’s recipient and a donation to Tyler Elementary School.

Jackson said she plans to use the award money to start an after-school journaling club next school year.

Jackson is completing her first year of teaching in DeKalb School District 428 at Tyler Elementary School. This year marks her fourth year overall as an educator.

Jackson said her teaching style is best described as “non-traditional.”

“I have the students take full control over their [Individualized Education Plans],” she said. “Again, I start off by showing them what their goals are and then have them write it in their own words. From there, we track it once a month. We use a grid system [for self-rating]. … Like I said, that’s very non-traditional.”

Typically, special education teachers will rely on rating scales or teacher interviews.

Jackson said she prefers that her IEP (Individualized Education Plan) process is student-led.

“It’s usually adults making decisions for the kids,” she said. “What I’ve learned is … it really doesn’t really hold onto the student all too well.”

Jackson credits the experience she gained from participating in NIU’s African American Mentor Program for helping to inform and shape how she approaches her job.

“I was part of an organization through Mr. [Derrick] Smith, through the Center for Black Studies and they used to come into the elementary schools and into the middle schools,” Jackson said. “They used to go and they use to mentor afternoon school some of the students. I was part of that. Now, I’m a teacher here and I get to make the same impact.”

Jackson described Smith not only as a mentor to her but a godfather.

“He taught me that if I really want to go into education that it starts with me, not just more so my academics and what I was learning,” she said. “He really shaped the holistic way of education for me because he’s a counselor through the university but he really helped me see beyond just attending classes, I’m getting A’s in my classes but what does it mean to be a community member and what does it mean to actually reach the students pre-high school, at the high school level and as they’re entering college.”

Jackson said she’s always been in awe of Smith and his community involvement. She said she intends to follow in Smith’s footsteps by giving back to the community and working as a camp counselor through the DeKalb Park District this summer.

“A lot of the kids who go to Lincoln, Founders [elementary schools], they’ll be there, too,” Jackson said. “I’m excited to see them again.”