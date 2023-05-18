Pilot, passenger hospitalized after Cessna plane crashes in Genoa

The pilot and passenger of a 1966 Cessna 150F plane were hospitalized Thursday after their plane crashed near a private airport in Genoa Township, police said.
Sheriff’s deputies were called to the intersection of Derby Line and Lincoln roads at 1:50 p.m. Thursday for reports of a plane crash near Aero Lake Estates Airport.
Pilot Lindsey Brinks, of Geneva, and passenger Jeffrey Tallitsch, of Sycamore, suffered minor injuries and were taken by Genoa-Kingston paramedics to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital, said DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Sullivan.
Sullivan said the crash remains under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and the sheriff’s office.
Sullivan said authorities believe the plane suffered an electrical problem with an alternator.
The crash occurred in a field near the intersection. FFA authorities were able to take the plane back to the Aero Lake Estates Airport hangar, Sullivan said.