DeKalb man accused of robbing Vinny’s Pizza delivery driver of cash, food

DeKALB – A DeKalb man has been accused of robbing a Vinny’s Pizza delivery driver of cash and food earlier this week, and later was arrested after a brief foot chase downtown.
Jacques D. Alexander, 18, of the 200 block of College Avenue, DeKalb, was charged with aggravated robbery with a firearm, a Class 1 felony. If convicted, Alexander could face up to 15 years in prison.
After the foot chase, DeKalb police also arrested Anthony D. Hernandez, 18, of the 200 block of McMillian Court, Cortland. Hernandez was charged with resisting a police officer, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm without a Firearm Owner’s Identification card and possession of ammunition without a FOID card.
If convicted of the most serious charge – possession of a firearm without a FOID card, a Class 3 felony – Hernandez could face up to five years in prison.
An attempt to reach defense attorneys representing Alexander and Hernandez was unsuccessful Friday.
Alexander was charged with a robbery that happened shortly after midnight Wednesday in the 200 block of West Locust Street. A Vinny’s Pizza delivery person said one of two men – later alleged to be Alexander – displayed what looked like a gun during the delivery. Alexander allegedly took a pizza, a two-liter bottle of pop and $80 from the delivery driver, according to DeKalb County court records.
The driver told police they’d been approached by two men and one man threatened them with a gun. During the alleged stickup, one of the two men allegedly struck the victim in the head with a soda bottle, court records assert.
DeKalb Police Chief David Byrd said Friday the victim did not report medical injuries that required aid.
A police investigation later identified Alexander as one of the suspects. Byrd said police officers spotted Alexander in the 100 block of West Lincoln Highway and attempted to serve an arrest warrant to the man Thursday afternoon.
When DeKalb police attempted to apprehend Alexander in the 100 block of West Lincoln Highway just before 5 p.m. on Thursday, Hernandez, Alexander and a minor ran from police, according to court records.
Hernandez and Alexander were arrested shortly later on Thursday. DeKalb police could be seen searching a residence alongside deputies from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
A minor also allegedly fled from police with the two men. The minor was arrested for an outstanding no-bond warrant for armed robbery out of Iowa, according to a Friday news release from the DeKalb Police Department. The minor was being held at the River Valley Juvenile Detention Center in Joliet, police said.
When police searched a backpack Hernandez was wearing, they allegedly found a loaded 9mm Glock semi-automatic handgun inside. Hernandez does not have a valid FOID card, a concealed carry license, or written consent from his parents or guardian to possess the firearm, according to court records.
It’s illegal in Illinois to possess a firearm or ammunition without a FOID card or parent permission under the age of 21.
According to court records, Hernandez told police he had possessed the firearm for a short time and got it from someone else.
Alexander and Hernandez appeared separately in front of DeKalb County Circuit Court Judge Marcy Buick on Friday for bond hearings.
Alexander was being held on a $350,000 bond at the DeKalb County Jail. He’s next ordered to appear for a status hearing at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, during which the judge is expected to consider a motion to reduce his bond.
Buick issued a $10,000 recognizance bond to Hernandez, meaning he could be released from jail without needing to post money. He’s also ordered to be placed on electronic home monitoring when released. Hernandez is expected to appear for a status hearing at 9 a.m. May 9, court records show.
This story has been updated to clarify an earlier headline. Jacques Alexander is charged in connection to the aggravated robbery.