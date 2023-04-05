Severe weather continues Wednesday morning for DeKalb County: NWS

DeKalb County woke up to severe weather for Wednesday as storms in the area continue this week.

The county remains under a wind advisory through 4 p.m. Wednesday and a severe thunderstorm watch through 11 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

A tornado warning was issued around 6:11 a.m. DeKalb County effective through 6:45 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Heavy rain and strong winds could be seen as tornado sirens went off in DeKalb and Sycamore, among other areas.

Those in the coverage area were urged should take cover immediately.

Storm clouds can be seen circling Sandwich near southern DeKalb County around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Mark Busch)

Wednesday’s showers and thunderstorms are expected mainly before noon, radar shows. Some could be severe and include large hail and damaging winds.

The severe weather Wednesday is expected to bring with it warmer temperatures that could reach near 70 by 10 a.m., according to NWS, then fall to around 52 for the rest of the day.

Weather forecasts show clearer skies headed into the rest of the week and Easter weekend, with temperatures in the 50s and 60s and sunny, according to the NWS.