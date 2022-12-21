New smoke shop receives preliminary approval for DeKalb location in Village Commons Bookstore building

DeKALB – A new smoke shop dubbed, Smoke Shop Pipes and Stuff, has been given the green light by the DeKalb Planning and Zoning Commission this week to put down roots in the Village Commons Bookstore building.

The petitioner, Jibraeel Sillat, on Monday asked for a special use permit to operate the establishment at 901 Lucinda Avenue, Unit 901-P.

The commission’s 4-2 vote is not the final word on the matter. The petitioner’s special use permit will require City Council approval before the tobacco store can set up shop in town. Commissioner Maria Pena-Graham and Vice Chairman Bill McMahon voted against the applicant’s request.

Sillat said the business strictly will be retail, and there will be no smoking allowed on site or outside the premises.

“That’s with all of our locations,” Sillat said.

The petitioner currently operates six tobacco store operations, five in Illinois and one in New York, according to city documents.

Smoke Shop Pipes and Stuff is a retail tobacco business with over 20 years industry experience, selling products such as tobacco pipes, glass products, CBD, cigarettes and electronic vaporizers.

Sillat said the company has a good track record.

“Currently, the company’s locations are in compliance with state and local regulations,” Sillat said. “We haven’t had any issues with that.”

The 2,010 square-foot store is required to be setback at least 200 feet from a residentially zoned property or nursery school, pre-school, primary, intermediate, or secondary school, daycare center, daycare home or an academic building or residence hall of a State university, according to city documents. The city also stipulates that no retail tobacco store may be located within 200 feet of another retail tobacco store.

City Planner Dan Olson said the petitioner’s plan for the site meets all the conditions and criterion for a special use permit.

Not everyone was on board with the petitioner’s request.

Pena-Graham said she doesn’t believe allowing another smoke shop in town sends a good message to the public about DeKalb.

“I am a mother, a business owner, taxpayer, community member,” Pena-Graham said. “I don’t believe we need another smoke shop in Illinois or in DeKalb for that matter. We have plenty. I did some research on all gas stations, all liquor stores. We have plenty of smoke shops. Vaping is awful at DeKalb schools. I sell DeKalb. I don’t think this is a good message we’re giving.”

Chairman Max Maxwell said he appreciates Pena-Graham’s position, but that he believes smoke shops have a right to be in business.

“We can’t legislate morality,” Maxwell said. “If there’s a need and there’s a desire for people to buy it, they’re going to find a place to do it. They have every right to sell to the general public.”

The smoke shop’s proposed hours of operations are 9 a.m. to midnight Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, according to city documents.

The commission’s decision to approve the special use permit comes with two conditions. The petitioner cannot allow smoking in the tenant space, and if the unit is ever expanded, an amended special use permit and another public hearing would be required.

The City Council is expected to weigh in on the petitioner’s request for a special use permit at a later date.