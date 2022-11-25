Georgia man charged after Sycamore police find loaded handgun, magazine during disorderly conduct incident

SYCAMORE – A Georgia man was arrested after Sycamore police said he was found in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun and loaded magazine of ammunition durning a Tuesday incident.
Tyvone D. Harris, 30, of Jonesboro, Georgia, is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon without a Firearm Owner Identification Card, and unlawful possession of ammunition without a FOID card.
If convicted, Harris could face three years in jail.
Sycamore police were called to the 200 block of North Cross Street around 6:29 p.m. Tuesday for reports of disorderly conduct, according to a news release from the Sycamore Police Department.
When police arrived, they encountered Harris and discovered he had an outstanding DeKalb County warrant for failure to appear in court related to a misdemeanor domestic battery charge from May 2021, court records show.
Police said they searched Harris and discovered the loaded gun and magazine in a cross body bag.
Sycamore police arrested Harris without incident, the release states, and he was taken to DeKalb County Jail.
Harris appeared before DeKalb County Judge Joseph Pedersen Wednesday for a bond hearing. Pedersen ordered Harris’ release on a $5,000 recognizance bond, court records show.