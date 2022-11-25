November 24, 2022
Shaw Local
News - DeKalb County

Georgia man charged after Sycamore police find loaded handgun, magazine during disorderly conduct incident

By Kelsey Rettke
Sycamore Police Department vehicle in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

SYCAMORE – A Georgia man was arrested after Sycamore police said he was found in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun and loaded magazine of ammunition durning a Tuesday incident.

Tyvone D. Harris, 30, of Jonesboro, Georgia, is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon without a Firearm Owner Identification Card, and unlawful possession of ammunition without a FOID card.

If convicted, Harris could face three years in jail.

Sycamore police were called to the 200 block of North Cross Street around 6:29 p.m. Tuesday for reports of disorderly conduct, according to a news release from the Sycamore Police Department.

When police arrived, they encountered Harris and discovered he had an outstanding DeKalb County warrant for failure to appear in court related to a misdemeanor domestic battery charge from May 2021, court records show.

Police said they searched Harris and discovered the loaded gun and magazine in a cross body bag.

Sycamore police arrested Harris without incident, the release states, and he was taken to DeKalb County Jail.

Harris appeared before DeKalb County Judge Joseph Pedersen Wednesday for a bond hearing. Pedersen ordered Harris’ release on a $5,000 recognizance bond, court records show.