Rockford man identified after Winnebago County police chase ends in DeKalb County fatal crash

A Rockford man died following a police chase that began after a shooting in Winnebago County over the weekend ended in a fatal car crash in DeKalb County, police said.
And another Rockford man faces charges in the incident which began midday Saturday, according to a news release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident began around 12:23 p.m. Saturday when Winnebago County sheriff’s deputies were called to Springfield Avenue and West State Street in Rockford after spotting a Black Chevy Impala that had been wanted in a reported fatal shooting earlier that day, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting was reported near Auburn Street and Johnston Avenue in Rockford.
After a Winnebago County sheriff’s deputy car got behind the Chevy Impala, the car, occupied by two people, reportedly drove away speeding, the release states. The driver of the car disobeyed Winnebago deputies’ attempts to stop the vehicle, and got on U.S. Route 20, fleeing westbound.
The chase went through Winnebago and Ogle counties, southbound on Illinois Route 251, and continued east onto Twombly Road in DeKalb County. Twombly Road turns into gravel after passing West County Line Road, and the driver of the Chevy Impala at that point lost control, according to police. The car flipped and crashed off the south side of the street.
DeKalb County sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of Twombly Road east of West County Line Road to assist the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and other surrounding agencies in the chase.
Edward Roland Hall, 57, of Rockford, was a passenger in the fleeing car and was pronounced dead on the scene after the crash, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
Bradley L. Hale, 33, of the 500 block of Overland Trail in Rockford, is charged with aggravated feeling to elude and aggravated driving with a revoked license, the sheriff’s office reports.
Hale was taken by paramedics to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
The incident remains under investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s and Coroner’s offices, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police.
This is a developing story which could be updated as more information becomes available.