2023 DeKalb Ward 7 aldermanic candidate to host meet and greet Thursday

DeKALB – John Walker, who’s running to represent Ward 7 on the DeKalb City Council in the April 2023 municipal election, will host a candidate meet and greet event Thursday open to all.

The event will take place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Red Roof Inn & Suites, 1212 Lincoln Highway, DeKalb.

Walker, a local rental housing advocate, UPS driver and youth mentor, intends to use the meet-and-greet to get to know potential voters and spread the word about his campaign.

The 2023 consolidated election will be held April 4.