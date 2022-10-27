October 26, 2022
2023 DeKalb Ward 7 aldermanic candidate to host meet and greet Thursday

By Shaw Local News Network
DeKalb resident John Walker announced Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, his bid to represent Ward 7 on the DeKalb City Council. Walker said he'll run for the seat in the spring 2023 municipal election. Walker, a businessman, longtime youth mentor and UPS worker, also serves on the first ever city's Citizen Police Review Board, which convened in February 2022. (Photo provided by John Walker)

DeKALB – John Walker, who’s running to represent Ward 7 on the DeKalb City Council in the April 2023 municipal election, will host a candidate meet and greet event Thursday open to all.

The event will take place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Red Roof Inn & Suites, 1212 Lincoln Highway, DeKalb.

Walker, a local rental housing advocate, UPS driver and youth mentor, intends to use the meet-and-greet to get to know potential voters and spread the word about his campaign.

The 2023 consolidated election will be held April 4.