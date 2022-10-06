Where to get nomination packet if running for DeKalb alderman in the April 2023 election

DeKALB – DeKalb residents interested in becoming prospective candidates for City Council in the April 2023 election can obtain nomination packets on the city’s website.

Ruth Scott, the city’s executive assistant and recording secretary, wanted it to be clear how prospective candidates can get their nomination packet.

“They cannot pick it up here,” Scott said, referring to DeKalb City Hall. “We do not have copies. But we do have on the city’s website under ‘Elections’, you can find the 2023 abbreviated consolidated calendar [and] the 2023 consolidated election candidates guide, which is very important for any candidate.”

The aldermanic seats up for grabs in 2023 are those in wards 1, 3, 5 and 7.

Scott said the signature requirements are different for each of the city’s wards. She said the 2023 consolidated election candidates guide tells them how many signatures minimum they need in order to be on the ballot and the maximum number.

The first day to file candidate petitions for elected office in DeKalb is Dec. 12 and the last is Dec. 19.

Scott said prospective candidates will need to report to city hall to submit their nomination packet with all the required signatures during the allotted window.

Scott expressed optimism for the potential for the city to yield a good turnout for the 2023 election.

“Hopefully we get a lot of candidates,” Scott said. “Unfortunately for the years that I’ve been doing this, sometimes we get a lot of candidates and sometimes we only get one. There’s been years where there have been wards [that have] run unopposed. Hopefully, some people will come out this year and want to support the city of DeKalb and work with the city of DeKalb to continue to make it a better place.”

Scott said it is important that the residents’ voices are heard at the ballot box come the consolidated election next year.

“I think it’s your civic duty to come and vote [and] to be part of how decisions are made within the city,” she said. “If you come out to vote, you cast your vote. You’re speaking to the city, the mayor, the city manager, how you want things to go. So, it’s important for people to get out there and vote and make their voices known and make their voices heard.”

The consolidated election will take place April 4, 2023.