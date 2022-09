DeKalb – DeKalb police were dispatched Thursday morning to the 1400 block of Clark Street to find an individual threatening to jump off a house.

Authorities had blocked off access to Clark Street to help contain the incident and ensure the community’s safety.

The incident has since been resolved, according to a citywide news alert.

Among the agencies assisting with the incident were the DeKalb Police Department, the DeKalb Fire Department and the U.S. Marshalls Fugitives Task Force.