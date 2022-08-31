Hampshire teen leads DeKalb area police on chase with stolen car, flees to soybean field: Cops

DeKALB – A Hampshire teenager is in police custody after authorities say she led them on a chase throughout DeKalb driving a stolen car, and fled from police into a soybean field where she was arrested near a north side townhome complex.
The female teenager, 17, is accused of driving a stolen white Honda on Glidden Road near Route 64 into DeKalb. Police allege she drove it over grass next to a townhome complex and damaged its two driver’s side tires, according to a news release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
The teenager is charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, aggravated fleeing to elude, reckless driving, driving without a valid drivers license and several traffic charges.
Police conducted a registration check on the vehicle and discovered it was reported stolen out of DuQuoin in southern Illinois, the release states.
Officers followed the car going southbound into DeKalb, where the teenager pulled the Honda into a parking lot.
When police activated emergency lights on their cars, however, the teen drove off through the grass, over the curb onto Hillcrest Drive and then down several streets, including Fotis, Regent, and Eco Park drives and Aspen Court, flattening two tires in the process.
The teenager drove the car through the grassy fields several times behind Cambridge Square townhomes in the 800 block of Aspen Court, then stopped the car and ran into a nearby soybean field, where police found and arrested her, the release states.
She is being held at the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center, and also faces charges from the DuQuoin car theft. DeKalb and Northern Illinois University police assisted.