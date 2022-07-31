Major distribution, packing and storage company could come to DeKalb

DeKALB— Project leaders behind the potential construction of an estimated 1.2-million-square-foot and 900,000-square-foot developments could be looking to put down roots in DeKalb.

The DeKalb Planning and Zoning Commission is expected to review the project, which city leaders refer to as Project Wildcat, during its meeting, set for 6 p.m. Monday at the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Project leaders will make their pitch to the panel for constructing a pair of buildings on approximately 160 acres at the northwest corner of Peace and Gurler roads to accommodate a major distribution, packaging and storage company and accessory uses.

Project Wildcat would be an expansion of the ChicagoWest Business Center, which is already home to the Meta Data Center and Ferrara.

The buildout of the potential development would be handled in two phases, with site work on the 1.2-million-square-foot building beginning in September while aiming for an anticipated completion date in 2025. Phase II is conceptual in nature at this time and will be refined at a later date, but the plan may consist of one building constructed in two phases totaling roughly 900,000-square-feet.

Project Wildcat will require annexation of the property and rezoning from single-family residential district to planned development industrial district in order to proceed with construction. Project leaders also would need the panel to give consideration to four variances from the city’s unified development ordinance concerning building height, site coverage ratio, parking stall dimensions and curb-cuts.

City staff is strongly recommending the development’s approval to the DeKalb City Council, according to city documents released ahead of Monday’s commission meeting.