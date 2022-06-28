More details emerge in Lincoln Tower gun, drug bust as bond reduction denied for DeKalb men

(Left) Keshawn M. Dunn, 20 of the 1100 block of W. Lincoln Highway in DeKalb, was arrested June 18, 2022 in connection to a drug bust in Lincoln Tower apartment complex where DeKalb police allege Dunn, along with Antron Williams (right), 29, of the 1100 block of Lincoln Highway, was in possession of was in possession of a gun, ammunition and more than 5,000 grams of suspected marijuana, about 166 times the legal limit. (Inset photos provided by DeKalb County Jail, courthouse photo by Mark Black for Shaw Local) (shaw local)