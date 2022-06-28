More details emerge in Lincoln Tower gun, drug bust as bond reduction denied for DeKalb men

DeKALB - A DeKalb County judge denied a motion to reduce bond for two DeKalb men charged in an incident where police reportedly found several loaded handguns, boxes of ammunition, body armor and marijuana inside their Lincoln Tower apartment.
DeKalb County Judge Marcy Buick denied motions filed by the men’s attorney, public defender Charles Criswell, to reduce bond for the men, who were arrested June 19 after police found them in possession of a two 9 mm handguns, a .45 caliber handgun, boxes of ammunition and body armor. The men did not have valid firearm owners Identification cards to possess the loaded guns, court officials said during Buick’s ruling at the DeKalb County Courthouse on Monday. Police also found more than 5,000 grams of suspected marijuana, about 166 times the legal limit.
Keshawn M. Dunn, 20, and Antron R. Williams, 29, both of the 1100 block of W. Lincoln Highway, were arrested at a Lincoln Tower apartment where they lived together after DeKalb police found the weapons and marijuana, according to DeKalb County court records.
Dunn is charged with armed violence, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of ammunition without a FOID card.
Williams, who has a past felon conviction out of DeKalb County and an active warrant for his arrest stemming from felony drug charges in Iowa, is charged with armed violence, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of ammunition and a firearm by a felon.
If convicted of the most serious charges, armed violence, a class X felony, each man could face up to 30 years in jail.
“I think the more troubling thing ... is the facts in this case,” Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Schwertley said during Dunn’s hearing. “There are significant safety factors that the court considered when setting this bail as well as the bail on his co-defendant. That’s why I believe the court should allow the bond to remain.”
Schwertley said one of the handguns was reported stolen out of Iowa. Both Williams and Dunn allegedly admitted to police that they resided in the apartment at the time of the drug and weapons raid, according to court documents.
Buick ruled Dunn’s bond to remain at $100,000. He would need to post $10,000 to be released from DeKalb County Jail.
Williams’ bond remained at $300,000, the same amount set by DeKalb County Associate Judge Stephanie Klein last week. Williams would need to post $30,000 to be released. Buick said Williams’ bond amount was higher due to his criminal history.
“I think the bond call judge really set this bail at a reasonable amount in the face of the Class X felonies,” Buick said during Dunn’s hearing. “Even in light of Keshawn’s limited financial means. And I think the risk to the public is obvious ... So I will deny motion at this time.”
The men are due back in court for a status hearing at 2:30 p.m. July 20.