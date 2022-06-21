Vehicle tow company plans to expand facility in DeKalb with storage yard

DeKALB – J&S Recovery and Towing could soon expand on Industrial Drive in DeKalb, according to a proposal to add a vehicle tow facility and storage yard to the business.

The DeKalb Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday is set to consider issuing a special use permit to the towing company as part of a plan to expand its current facility at 110 Industrial Drive. The meeting is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Yusunas Room of the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

The proposed plan would allow the petitioner to put a 1.4-acre parking area immediately behind the Pinkston-Tadd Roofing Services building, 407 Industrial Drive, to use as an impound yard for overflow parking, according to city documents.

J&S Recovery and Towing began its operation at its current space in DeKalb in 2020, documents show.

An expansion would mean the entire rear property of the facility would be used to store vehicles which can’t fit on the existing towing site.

The petitioner also asked the city to allow an 8-foot-high hidden fence adjacent to the property to serve as screening for a portion of the storage yard, documents show. The proposed fence would be used instead of a taller, 10-foot fence required under city code.

If the DeKalb City Council were to approve the request, it wouldn’t be the first time.

In 2009, the city approved an expansion plan for Lovett’s Towing, 1837 E. Lincoln Highway, to help pave the way for the expansion of the facility, documents show. In 2015, the DeKalb City Council again issued a special use permit for a vehicle tow and storage yard to TriState Towing, 1888 State St.

Although city staff are recommending approval of the proposed expansion – which would still need to go before the city council at a future meeting – several conditions are outlined in the proposal.

According to documents, city staff would stipulate that J&S Towing and Recovery not stack vehicles and limit vehicle part stacking to 8 feet. City conditions also dictate all vehicles used for the business operations be parked outside of the fenced area, meant to contain the storage yard. Crushing of vehicles would also be prohibited. Abandoned or salvaged vehicles, unless protected by the law, would need to be removed from the property within 90 days.