DeKalb County sheriff’s deputies issue nearly 50 seat belt violations during Memorial Day patrols

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office issued almost 50 seat belt violations to area motorists in its recent “Click It or Ticket” Memorial Day patrol campaign, meant to encourage drivers to wear seatbelts while on the road.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, the campaign ran from May 13 through May 31, including 62 patrol hours. The extra patrols were meant to encourage safe driving habits, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to the results, deputies conducted 96 traffic stops, 47 seat belt violations, one car seat violation, 24 speeding tickets, a dozen violations for drivers using electronic devices, a dozen other traffic-related violations including for disobeying a traffic control device, driving on an expired or suspended registration, and operating without insurance, and one warrant arrest.

The patrol efforts are part of the Sustained Traffic Enforcement Program campaign made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation’s Bureau of Safety Programs and Engineering.