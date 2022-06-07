DeKalb man faces more than a dozen charges in Memorial Day shooting: Police

DeKALB - A DeKalb man is facing 14 criminal charges after police said he’s behind a Memorial Day shooting that occurred last month and also attempted to sell drugs to an undercover cop, according to DeKalb County court records.

Carl Jones III, 28, of the 700 block of Regent Drive in DeKalb is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, armed violence, criminal damage to property, criminal damage to government supported property, aggravated resisting of a peace officer, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm without a FOIA card, and possession of ammunition without a FOID card. He was arrested June 2, according to DeKalb Police Department records.

Jones is being held at DeKalb County Jail on a $500,000 bond issued by Assoc. Judge Sarah Gallagher Chami, records show. He would need to post $50,000 to be released from jail.

According to a Monday news release from the DeKalb Police Department, Jones is accused of shooting at several people and cars near the 900 block of Pappas Drive about 5 p.m. on Memorial Day, May 30. No people were injured in the shooting, however, several vehicle were struck by gunfire, police said.

Jones also is accused of injuring a police officer as he attempted to flee following a drug bust after he tried to sell marijuana to an undercover cop, according to the release.

DeKalb police responded to the 900 block of Pappas Drive for reports of gunfire in the area, police said. Officers found six bullet shell casings, but at the time no victims or damaged property was found.

Investigators said they reviewed surrounding surveillance video footage and interviewed witnesses to piece together what happened, according to the release. A masked man, later identified as Jones, allegedly stood on the side of a business at 930 Pappas Drive and shot at two other men, who fled in their vehicles.

Police said they believe Jones fired the gun and learned later that he also was wanted for selling drugs in the area. According to the news release, Jones was contacted by an undercover police officer by telephone who attempted to set up a marijuana sale.

When Jones arrived for the alleged drug deal, he saw police and fled, refusing to comply with orders to stop running, according to the release. During the incident, Jones allegedly “attempted to leap over another officer,” according to the news release, and continued to resist until police placed him in handcuffs.

One police officer was injured during the arrest, according to DeKalb police, who reported that Jones was also arrested with a loaded gun and marijuana on his person. DeKalb police said they searched Jones’s home with a warrant, and found clothing that matched the description of the shooter from Memorial Day.

Police said they believe the shooting wasn’t a random act of violence.

Jones is expected to appear before Circuit Court Judge Marcy Buick for a status hearing on the charges at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.