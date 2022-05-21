Judge denies landlord Hunter Properties’ request to halt Hillcrest demolition amid new land spat

The property at 1011 to 1027 Hillcrest Drive (shown here on day one of demolition May 10, 2022) is owned by the city of DeKalb. A 5.8-foot-wide strip of land adjacent to that property and 1015 Blackhawk Road, which the city also owns, is under dispute by former owner and landlord Hunter Hillcrest LLC, a subsidiary of Hunter Properties. A DeKalb County judge denied a restraining order Friday, May 20, 2022 filed by Hunter demanding the city halt demolition work on that strip of land. Additional legal matters remain ongoing. (Photo provided by city of DeKalb) (Provided by city of )