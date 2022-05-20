TransVAC transit system to receive four new buses for DeKalb County routes

SYCAMORE - DeKalb County’s rural transit bus system will soon have four new buses, after the transportation provider was allotted state funding for the purchases.

During a DeKalb County Board meeting this week, the board held a public hearing on whether to funnel $300,000 from the state’s Paratransit Vehicle Grant through the Illinois Department of Transportation to buy the buses.

The DeKalb County government contracts with Sycamore-based TransVAC to provide transit to the more rural areas of the county. TransVAC also administers the county’s Meals on Wheels program and paratransit services, which are buses that provide transportation to residents who require assistance, including rides to medical appointments, or for the elderly or people with disabilities.

According the county documents, the County Board approved an application to IDOT to buy four 14-passenger medium-duty buses for TransVAC’s program.

The purchase is part of the county’s Consolidated Vehicle Procurement Program, documents show.

DeKalb County Administrator Brian Gregory said TransVAC will be able to move forward with the bus replacement, although the timeline for procurement isn’t yet known.

To learn about TransVAC or to see a service area map, visit vacdk.com/about-dialaride.















