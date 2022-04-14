Gunfire reported on Ridge Drive: DeKalb police

DeKALB - DeKalb police are asking residents to avoid a portion of Ridge Drive as officers respond to reports of gunfire in the area, according to a citywide alert sent shortly before 5:20 p.m. Thursday.

The city alert said reports of shots fired were called in to the 900 block of Ridge Drive.

“Please avoid the area while officers investigate,” the alert, sent at 5:17 p.m., stated.

When reached for comment, DeKalb Police Chief David Byrd said the incident is still under preliminary investigation.

This is a developing story which will be updated as more information becomes available.