5 things to do in DeKalb County: Dog show, Easter egg hunts, Day of Love and more

Multiple Easter events are scheduled for this weekend. A full list of Easter events, including Easter egg hunts and where to have breakfast with the Easter Bunny, can be found on The Daily Chronicle’s website.

Here is what else is going on in DeKalb County this week:

1. See canines at The Convo during the All Breeds Dog Show – 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the NIU Convocation Center, 1525 W. Lincoln Highway in DeKalb

The 71st and 72nd All Breeds Dog Show is presented by Kennel Club of Yorkville. Obedience entries are open to all American dogs listed in the AKC Canine Partners Program.

Supported club entries include the Western Irish Setter Club, the Chicagoland Dalmation Club, the Chicagoland Old English Sheepdog Club, the Portuguese Water Dog of Greater Chicagoland and the Bernese Mountain Dog Club of Northeastern Illinois.

An eye and heart clinic will be held Saturday.

Spectators are welcome to bring their own chairs. Admission is free and parking costs $5.

For information about the event, visit the DeKalb County Convention and Visitors Bureau’s website.





2. Buy your new favorite book at the Friends of the Sycamore Library Book Sale – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St. in Sycamore

Buy fiction, nonfiction, craft books, DVDs and more.

For information, visit the Sycamore Public Library’s website.





3.Enjoy poetry by candlelight at Wax Poetic: Poetry Reading and Open Mic Night – 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday at Common Grounds Coffee, 2180 Oakland Drive, Suite B, in Sycamore

The Sycamore Public Library is celebrating National Poetry Month by hosting its second annual Wax Poetic: Poetry by Candlelight at Common Grounds Coffee.

Adults can watch and/or perform poetry readings, acoustic renditions of music, spoken word and more. Plus, enjoy food and drink specials during the event.

Register on Eventbrite to reserve your 5-minute performance time slot or to attend solely as an audience member.

For information, call Sycamore Library’s Adult Services Department at 815-895-2500, ext. 410.





4. Do some shopping and support animals at Tails Humane Society at Not Your Grandma’s Yard Sale – 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Tails Training Center, 2270 Barber Greene Road in DeKalb

Shop for patio items, summer fun, pet essentials, home organization, kitchen items and more. Almost everything is new in box and sold at a major discount. All proceeds benefit the animals at Tails Humane Society.

Be the first to shop at 8 a.m. by making a $10 donation.

For information, visit Tails Humane Society’s website.





5. Celebrate Mental Health Awareness Day and self-care during the DeKalb County Day of Love – 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St. in DeKalb

A group within the DeKalb Chamber Of Commerce’s Leadership Academy class is hosting the DeKalb County Day of Love.

The event will feature a mental health resource fair and panel discussions on different mental health topics. The panel discussions will begin at noon. There will be several organizations present to provide information for those caring for someone going through a mental health crisis, someone who may be struggling themselves and general information.

The event is open to everyone and is free to attend.

For information and for a list of the 17 resource fair participants, visit the Egyptian Theatre’s website.

