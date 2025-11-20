Daily Chronicle girls wrestling preview: Team-by-team previews

DeKalb Barbs

Top returners: Jade Weiss, sr., 100; Alex Gregorio-Perez, sr., 105; Kara Zimmerman, so., 135; Aarianna Bloyd, sr., 235

Key newcomers: Larisza Gomez-Guevara, fr., 110

Worth noting: Weiss and Gregorio-Perez were among the first group of wrestlers when the team was founded and are now competing in their final high school seasons. Gregorio-Perez was sixth at state while Weiss also qualified. They’ll help shepherd in the next class, led by Gomez-Guevara. She was second at the Illinois Kids Wrestling Federation Senior State Tournament last year at 108, her second medal after taking fourth in 2024. Zimmerman went 25-9 but could not compete in the postseason due to an injury. Bloyd was a win away from a medal at state.

Sycamore Spartans

Top returners: Ema Durst, jr., 140/145; Jasmine Enriquez, jr., HWT; Gretchen Dunbar, sr., 135/140; Frankie McMurtry, sr., 155/170; Winter Beard, so., 145

Key newcomers: Ella West, fr., 105/110; Mira Roots, fr., 145; Rayanna Graziano, jr., 190/HWT

Worth noting: The Spartans had a strong season last year, with Durst becoming the first state medalist and Jasmine Enriquez joining Durst as the first state qualifiers. This year, coach Randy Culton said the goal is to get more than two wrestlers to state. McMurtry is a prime candidate, going 10-10 last year but surging late, taking second at the Interstate 8 tournament and qualifying for the sectional round.

Kaneland Knights

Top returners: Angelina Gochis, jr., 120; Sadie Kinsella, jr., 190; Caitlyn Manier, so., 155; Chloe Cervantes, sr., 140; Thalia Paton, jr., 110/115;

Key newcomers: Amadahy Torres, fr., 100/105; Alexis Zahlit, so., 170

Worth noting: Gochis is a two-time state champion and ranked not just as the best wrestler in the state but third nationally. Coach Josh West is excited about the season, and not just for Gochis. Kinsella and Manier joined Gochis in competing at a high-profile national tournament in Fargo. Both of them made huge strides, West said. Cervantes is back after an injury-filled 2024-2025 campaign. Torres is the sister of Dyanni Torres, who was one of the first Kaneland girls wrestlers and went 37-12 last year before graduation. West said the younger Torres should fill her sister’s shoes right away. Zahlit wrestled in middle school but chose to play basketball as a freshman. The Knights were third at the state tournament and West said they want to prove it wasn’t an accident.

Genoa-Kingston Cogs

Top returners: Lyla McKee, so., 138; Violet Sanders, jr., 120; Marilu Mercado-Marquez, jr., 130

Key newcomers: Helen Chamberlain, jr., 115

Worth noting: The Cogs are still trying to boost their numbers and are adjusting to the new IHSA rule not allowing girls to wrestle against boys anymore, new coach Artie Grubba said.