Daily Chronicle girls wrestling preview: 5 wrestlers to watch

Angelina Gochis of Kaneland, right, and Annalee Aarseth of Crystal Lake South wrestle in the 110-pound championship match in the IHSA Girls Individual State Finals last season. Gochis took first place over Aarseth. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Angelina Gochis, jr., Kaneland, 120

Gochis isn’t just a two-time defending state champion, or a two-time Daily Chronicle Girls Wrestler of the Year, or the top wrestler in the state. She’s ranked third nationally even though she’s penciled in to wrestle at 120 this year instead of 110. She finished 36-0 after a 46-5 mark as a freshman.

Alex Gregorio-Perez, sr., DeKalb, 105

Gregorio-Perez had a 49-6 season and won both the regional and sectional before placing sixth at the state tournament at 105, where she’s expected to remain this year. She’s qualified for state her first three years and has finished sixth the past two seasons.

Ema Durst, jr., Sycamore, 140

Durst became the girls’ program’s first medalist when she took fourth in the state tournament at 140. Also a standout for the softball team, Durst is still only in her third year competing in the sport. She finished 27-6.

Jasmine Enriquez, jr., Sycamore, 235

Enriquez joined Durst as the first girls’ state qualifier for the Spartans, finishing a win away from a medal. She was 7-7 on the year because she broke her wrist and was only cleared to wrestle three days before the postseason began.

Kara Zimmerman, so., DeKalb, 135

Zimmerman was having a breakout freshman year, going 25-9 before an injury ended her season just before the postseason began. She’ll move up from 130 to 135 but should cement herself as a key component for the future behind a talented senior class for the Barbs.