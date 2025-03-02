Kaneland’s Angelina Gochis claims second straight state championship

Angelina Gochis of Kaneland, right, and Annalee Aarseth of Crystal Lake South wrestle in the 110-pound championship match in the IHSA Girls Individual State Finals on Saturday, March 1. Gochis took first place over Aarseth. (Tiffany Blanchette)

BLOOMINGTON — The IHSA girls wrestling state series had its first four-time champ on Saturday in Hononegah’s Angelina Cassioppi.

Kaneland sophomore Angelina Gochis is halfway to becoming the next one.

Gochis wrapped up a perfect 36-0 season with her second title, scoring a technical fall in 4:21 over Crystal Lake South’s Annalee Aarseth in the 110-pound final at Grossinger Motors Arena.

With Gochis and senior teammate Brooklynn Sheaffer both finishing on the awards stand, Kaneland took third with 45.5 points for the first state trophy in program history. Andrew outdistanced runner-up Hampshire 66-51 for the title.

“I’m really proud of myself, working hard, getting to where I want to be,” said Gochis, who won at 105 last season.

Was there any pressure after winning as a freshman?

“A little bit,” Gochis said. “Just to make sure that I get to be a two-time (champ).”

The team hardware is a tribute to the work the Knights do in the practice room, according to Gochis.

“We do a lot of good training,” she said. “We practice every day ... what we need to work on.”

And it helps to have Sheaffer along for the ride.

“Brooklynn is such a great partner for me,” Gochis said. “She helps me a lot.”

The feeling is mutual.

“Angelina is one of my best friends,” said Sheaffer, who also is a two-time state medalist. “I can’t explain how much she pushes me. We push each other every day in the practice room.”

And the bond is also strong off the mat.

“She makes me laugh all the time,” Sheaffer said. “She’s the first person I want to talk to after a win or a loss. I couldn’t do anything without her.”

Sheaffer (44-4) finished fourth at 125 this season after falling 9-0 to Grayslake Central’s Gianna Arzer. Two years ago, Sheaffer finished sixth at 120.

Placing again “means everything,” Sheaffer said. “I had a rough year last year; it obviously didn’t go the way I wanted it to.

“But this year I’ve been putting in endless hours in the wrestling room, at club, at practice. I’ve been coaching our kids club. I’ve been doing everything.”

The ascent of Kaneland’s program has been something to behold since Sheaffer transferred in from Yorkville Christian during her sophomore year.

“When I first transferred in, we had two girl wrestlers,” Sheaffer said. “And only one of us made it to state. We’ve been building ever since.”

The Knights set a program record with four state qualifiers this year and three of them will return: Gochis, sophomore 190-pounder Sadie Kinsella and freshman 155-pounder Caitlyn Manier.

“I’ve never been happier for our team,” Sheaffer said.

Two more area wrestlers also earned medals. Sycamore sophomore Ema Durst (27-6) was fourth at 140 and DeKalb junior Alex Gregorio-Perez (49-6) finished sixth at 105.

Durst became the first Sycamore girls' wrestler to medal at state.

It’s the second state medal for Gregorio-Perez, who also was sixth at 105 last season.

“It feels really good,” she said of making the podium again. “Definitely happy with the outcome (of the fifth-place match). I want more. Who doesn’t? ...

“I’m definitely coming back harder and stronger. ... Working hard in the mat room, working hard with my coaches, being more precise about my technique. I’m just definitely pushing myself.