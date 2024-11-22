Daily Chronicle 2024 Girls Tennis Players of the Year: Sycamore’s Lizzie McConkie and Maggie Klein

Sycamore’s Lizzie McConkie (left) congratulates teammate Maggie Klein after a point during their doubles match against DeKalb Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, at Sycamore High School. (Mark Busch)

Lizzie McConkie and Maggie Klein’s determination on the courts of the Class A State Tournament earned Sycamore’s No. 1 doubles team a 17th-place finish and the Daily Chronicle’s Girls Tennis Players of the Year Award.

Overcoming the disappointment of an opening round three-set loss that dropped the duo into the consolation bracket, McConkie and Klein regrouped to win their next three rounds, all on tie-breakers to play in the final consolation match.

The third victory, a 4-6, 6-4, 13-11 win over Carbondale was the most challenging as the pair staved off two match points.

Sycamore’s Maggie Klein hits a shot during her doubles match against DeKalb Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, at Sycamore High School. (Mark Busch)

“One of the greatest assets these two had going for them was a ‘never surrender’ or ‘we will find a way’ mentality. Their positive affirmations as partners on the court were just what you want to see as a coach -- two players working together as one,” Sycamore coach Rob Majerus said. “It was not surprising to me that players, fans and coaches from other teams throughout our state tournament run commented about how Lizzie and Maggie were so fun and uplifting to watch. They were a very talented and special partnership.”

McConkie and Klein, named to the 2024 Illinois All-State Tennis Team, finished the year with a 24-9 record.

Communication between the two seniors was another key to their success.

“We stayed positive when we were losing, which contributed to a remarkable number of comebacks. Also, I think that our communication helped us play most effectively together,” McConkie said. “We were really intentional about the way we planned and approached each set, game and point.”

Sycamore’s Lizzie McConkie hits a backhand during her doubles match against DeKalb Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, at Sycamore High School. (Mark Busch)

“If we didn’t communicate after every point, every match, every game, we wouldn’t be the tennis players we are now. Even if it was just tapping our rackets and saying, ‘You got the next one,’ it goes a long way,” Klein said. “When our communication was lacking, we weren’t at our best. When our communication was up, we were excelling.”

Paying attention to all aspects of the game also contributed to the player’s success

“My coach constantly emphasized the importance of each point. While being held to this standard was stressful at times, it ultimately got us to State, which was an incredible experience,” McConkie said.

“A lesson I have learned throughout my high school tennis career is that you need to practice how you play,” said Klein. “Sometimes I would be nervous to incorporate the ‘Australian I’ into a match or rush the net after a return ... but practicing those drills and staying focused helped me feel more confident in actual games. "

This year was McConkie’s second trip to the state tournament in doubles, Last year, she qualified with Kate Elsner, who graduated last June. Majerus tabbed Klein, primarily a singles player as McConkie’s new partner.

Sycamore’s Maggie Klein hits a backhand during her doubles match against DeKalb Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, at Sycamore High School. (Mark Busch)

“We just saw some things in them when they were together and we wanted to give them a chance to develop that chemistry and turned out to be a winning combination,” the Sycamore coach said.

The pairing definitely had a positive reaction.

“Liz and I have made so many memories together throughout our high school career,” Klein said. “We succeeded not only because we practiced together six days a week, but we learned each other’s strengths and weaknesses and figured out ways to use them to our advantage.”