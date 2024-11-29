Daily Chronicle 2024 Girls Cross Country All-Area Team

Daily Chronicle 2024 Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year
Layla Janisch, jr., Sycamore
All-area first team
Danielle Bower, jr., Kaneland
She set a personal best at the sectional, finishing in 18:54.2 to take 23rd but missing out on a state berth. That time shaved two seconds off her time at the Interstate 8 meet, in which she took second.
Alex Schwantes, so., DeKalb
She missed qualifying for state by 0.1 seconds, setting a PR at the sectional (18:18) to take 29th. She went under 19 minutes in three races this year, and the mark at sectional is the third fastest time all-time for a DeKalb girl.
Brenda Aquino, sr., DeKalb
She peaked at the sectional, breaking her personal best by almost half a minute. She finished in 19:45 to take 86th after finishing 26th in the sectional.
Maret Siblik, jr., DeKalb
She was one of DeKalb’s top three runners in 10 races, peaking with a personal best of 19:51.5 at the sectional. She cracked 20 minutes twice on the year and had a second-place finish at Rochelle’s European-style meet.
Emma James, so., Genoa-Kingston
Her 19:54.3 at the Matt Walter Invite wasn’t just her personal best - it was the fastest 3-mile time in team history. She took 10th at the regional, helping the Cogs take second as a team.
Alina Arguello, fr., DeKalb
She set a PR at the sectional as well, finishing in 20:25.5 to take 114th. She posted DeKalb’s second-fastest time at the DuPage Valley Conference meet, taking 57th in 20:47.4.
Gracie Zapatka, so., Genoa-Kingston
Her personal best came at the Cogs’ home meet at Walcamp, finishing the Walter in 20:39.2. She took 12th at the regional as G-K advanced as a team to the sectional round.
Honorable mention
Graycen Cole, sr., Kaneland; Zeta Fay, so., Hinckley-Big Rock