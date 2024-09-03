Daily Chronicle 2024 Girls Cross Country Preview: Team-by-Team Capsules

Head coach: Mike Wolf (27th season)

Last season: 16th place Class 3A Lake Park Sectional.

Top returners: Alex Schwantes, so.; Brenda Aquino, sr.; Emily Gonzalez-Fernandez, sr.; Sam Vander Bleek, so.; Iran Manriquez, sr.

Top newcomers: Alina Arguello, fr.; Ava Harmon, jr.

Worth noting: The Barbs’ top runner, Class 3A state qualifier Korima Gonzalez graduated in June. Coach Mike Wolf sees sophomore Alex Schwantes becoming the team’s No. 1 runner. “It’s tough to replace someone of Korima’s caliber but we do have Alex.” Wolf said. “She’s also going to have some teammates that are helping out a bit. We have a nice group of girls that will be all kind of pushing each other.”

Head coach: Adam Bezinovich (12th season)

Last season: 18th place Class 2A Woodstock Sectional

Top returners: Alyssa Stacy, sr.; Kendall Green, so.; Layla Janisch, jr.; Maya Rivera, sr.; Zoe Field.

Top newcomer: Layna Berry, fr.

Worth noting: Bezinovich wants his squad to improve upon last year’s performance. “We’d like to build on what we started last year when we finished third in the Interstate Eight Conference. We hope to be third or better this year,” said the Sycamore coach. “We also would like to qualify again for the sectional as a team.” Junior Layla Janisch, who finished second in the conference meet last fall, is the team’s No. 1 runner. Bezinovich projects freshman Layna Berry as the No. 2 runner. “She had a really great summer running,” he noted.

Head coach: Doug Ecker (37th season)

Last season: 13th place Class 2A Woodstock Sectional

Top returners: Abbie Mederich, sr.; Abigail Lechocki, sr.; Audrey Walker, sr.; Danielle Bower, jr.; Graycen Cole jr.

Worth noting: Given the number of newcomers, Kaneland’s 2024 objectives are at the individual level. “Our goals are to stay healthy and improve. A lot of them are just starting out and haven’t run a whole lot of miles,” Kaneland coach Doug Ecker said. “One of our team goals is to finish in the top half of all the invitationals we run in.”

Head coaches: Grace Nelson (second season) and Davoncie Granderson (first season).

Last season: 17th place Class 1A Oregon Sectional

Top returners: Emma James, so.; Grace Zapatka, so., Grace Pena, so.

Top newcomers: Madyson McDowell, fr.; Hannah Walker, jr.; Jocelyn Abney, jr.

Worth noting: With the teams’ current potential, co-head coach Grace Nelson sees a bright future. Emma James qualified for the Class 1A state meet last year and Nelson expects the sophomore to return to Detweiller Park this season. Nelson also plans a team return to sectionals. “They probably should qualify for sectionals pretty easily (this year),” Nelson said. “And then we’re looking to bring the girls to a point where maybe by next year, they would be trying to qualify for state as a team.”