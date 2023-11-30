Daily Chronicle 2023 Girls Cross Country All-Area Team

Runner of the Year

Korima Gonzalez, sr, DeKalb

Kaneland’s Danielle Bower (front) and Abby Fitts sprint to the finish during the Sycamore Cross Country Invitational Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at Kishwaukee College in Malta. (Mark Busch)

All-area first team

Layla Janisch, so., Sycamore - With a top time of 19:17.5 this year, Janisch finished in the top five four times, including a trio of second-place finishes. She helped the Spartans qualify for the sectional as a team and was second at the Interstate 8 meet.

Hayley King, sr., Sycamore - King set a personal best at the Black Sail Invitational, finishing eighth in 19:25.1 for her top time of the year. She was 12th at the regional, helping Sycamore reach the sectional as a team.

Danielle Bower, so., Kaneland - With a top time of 19:37.1 this year, Bower had four top-ten finishes, including a win at Sterling. She helped the Knights qualify of the sectional as a team with a 10th-place finish at the regional, but fell just short of a state berth for the second straight year.

Alex Schwantes, fr., DeKalb - After spending most of the year in the top 5 at the lower levels, Schwantes moved up to varsity for the postseason, competing in the DVC race. In the 3A Hampshire Regional, she helped the Barbs advance to the sectional with a varsity best 19:57.8.

Abby Fits, sr., Kaneland - Her personal best time came on her home course earlier this season, finishing in 20:15.6. She took 22nd at the regional for the Knights.

Emma James, fr., Genoa-Kingston - James saved her best for last, putting up a personal record 20:19.6 at the 1A state meet, to finish 151st to wrap up her first high school season. She also had four top 10 finishes on the year.

Emily Gonzalez-Fernandez, jr., DeKalb - At the top three of the Barbs finishers for most of the season, Gonzalez-Fernandez posted a personal-best 20:27.7 at the sectional. She had one top-ten finish on the season, taking seventh at Rochelle.

Second team

Graycen Cole, so., Kaneland

Iran Manriquez, jr., DeKalb

Brenda Aquino, jr., DeKalb

Abigail Lehocki, jr., Kaneland

Audrey Walker, jr., Kaneland

Natalie Atenco, fr., Kaneland

Carly Carpenter, sr., Sycamore

Honorable mention: Maya Rivera, jr., Sycamore; Alyssa Stacy, jr., Sycamore