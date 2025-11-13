Daily Chronicle 2025 Golf All-Area Team

Kaneland’s Kailey Kunstman chips onto the second green earlier this year during the Interstate 8 girls golf meet at the Sycamore Golf Club. (Mark Busch)

Golfer of the year

Gavin Sedevie, jr., Sycamore

Boys all-area first team

Mason Smith, so., Genoa-Kingston

Smith averaged a 41 per nine holes and won the Big Northern Conference tournament on a playoff. He also earned his trip to sectionals after emerging from a seven-way playoff.

Colton McDowell, sr., Genoa-Kingston

McDowell averaged a 42 per nine holes this year. He advanced to the sectional round, carding an 82 and missing a trip to state by two strokes.

Dylan Pjesky, so., Kaneland

Pjesky shot a 77 to take fourth at the regional before firing an 86 in the sectional round. He was ninth in the Interstate 8 Conference Championship, carding a 76.

Tyler Brackemyer, sr., DeKalb

Brackemyer averaged a 42.6 per nine holes to reach the sectional round of the postseason. He was ninth at the regional with a 77 to advance.

Andrew Swedberg, jr., Sycamore

Swedberg averaged a 40 per nine holes. He was honorable mention in the Interstate 8 and missed a sectional bid by three strokes.

Honorable mention

Graham Olson, jr., DeKalb; JJ Harnack, fr., Hinckley-Big Rock; Cooper Rissman, sr., Indian Creek; Matthew Badal, sr., Hinckley-Big Rock

Girls all-area first team

Kailey Kunstman, sr., Kaneland

Kunstman averaged a 40.5 per nine holes and was the Interstate 8 Conference Championship medalist, shooting an 83. Despite missing multiple matches with a concussion, she was the medalist in six of the seven duals she competed in.

Brighton Davoust, sr., Kaneland

Davoust had a 44.8 nine-hole average, taking sixth at the conference tournament. She reached the sectional round.

Meadow Davis, sr., Sycamore

Davis averaged a 45 per nine holes. She played four years on the Sycamore-DeKalb co-op, closing out her run this year with a trip to the sectional tournament.

Emma Kunstman, so., Kaneland

Kunstman averaged 44.5 per nine holes. She lost out on a trip to sectionals on a four-player playoff in the regional round.

Madelynn Swanson, sr., Genoa-Kingston

Swanson averaged a 48 per nine holes and reached the sectional round of the postseason.

Honorable mention

Addison Runestad, sr., Kaneland; Samantha Maxwell, sr., Sycamore