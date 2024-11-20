Daily Chronicle 2024 Golfer of the Year: DeKalb’s Jonah Keck

DeKalb's Jonah Keck tees off on Monday Oct. 7, 2024, during the 3A sectional match held at Blackberry Oaks Golf Course in Bristol. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Like all other high school sports, developing golf skills can start at an early age. Through coaching and clinics, aspiring golfers have options to start developing their driving, chipping and putting skills as early as kindergarten.

By that standard, DeKalb’s Jonah Keck was a latecomer to the game. The senior started playing the sport in eighth grade.

Through practice and determination, Keck, the Daily Chronicle’s 2024 Golfer of the Year, quickly made up for lost time.

“He started playing golf a little later than most people so his growth in the game to get to where he got to by his senior year is pretty remarkable,” DeKalb coach Brad Kerkman said. “It’s all a testament to his work ethic. You don’t see a lot of kids that practice as often as Jonah did to get to where he wanted to go.”

This year, the senior was the Barbs’ top player, finishing his four-year high school career as a sectional qualifier.

“He had a really strong year. It was our number one in every match and had the lowest scoring average on the team with a 39,” said the Barbs coach. “He put in the work and deserved all the successes he had.”

His big brother James, inspired Jonah to take up golf. The older Keck was a member of the 2019 DeKalb squad, which finished eighth in the Class 3A State Tournament.

“He introduced me to the game. I took it from him and really enjoyed it,” said the younger Keck, who is self-taught. “And it’s pretty nice to think that I didn’t need a swing coach or anything to produce my results.”

Keck’s senior season accomplishments started with a second-place finish with partner Aidan Lange at the Belvidere North Invite in August. Keck placed third at the Freeport Pretzel Invite, took fifth in the DuPage Valley Conference Tournament and ended in seventh place in the Sterling Invite.

Keck shot a 78 for a seventh-place finish in the West Aurora Class 3A Regional and an individual berth in the Oswego Class 3A Sectional. The senior’s sectional score of 83 did not qualify him for the State Final Meet.

“I think it was a good year. I definitely wish I did more. I wish I had a much better score in the sectionals,” Keck said. “But I think I improved a lot. I was more consistent. My putting got better, my driving got better, and my strength got better.”

Kerkman saw progress in Keck’s mental approach to the game.

“I saw a lot of growth in his expectations and managing those expectations. I think it really speaks to his maturity,” the DeKalb coach said. “As well as he played all year, in golf you’re just not going to always have your ‘A’ game every day. The one thing that really impressed me with Jonah is when that happened, he still managed to post a good score.”

The senior was also a good role model for younger players.

“He was our captain and our MVP and obviously, we’re going to hate to see him leave high school, but I know that he’s going to have a great college career wherever he decides to go,” said Kerkman. “He put on a good example for our younger golfers to see how much work you got to put in to get to where Jonah was at this year.”

Keck has just started looking at his options for collegiate golf.

I’m looking into colleges, taking some visits. I have a couple of schools in mind,” the senior said. “I’m just trying to get the best opportunity to play at the next level and get a degree.”