Daily Chronicle 2024 golf honor roll

Here’s a look at the top golfers from around the Daily Chronicle coverage area for the 2024 season, as provided by area coaches.
Boys
DeKalb: Jonah Keck, sr., 39 nine-hole average
Sycamore: Gavin Sedevie, soph., 41*
Genoa-Kingston: Colton McDowell, sr., 43; Harrison Zorica, jr., 43.5
Hinckley-Big Rock: Max Hintzsche, sr., 46; Logan Dolen, sr., 47.8; Martin Ledbetter, sr., 49.5
Indian Creek: Jon Gensliger, sr., 48.5; Cooper Rissman, jr., 49.6
Girls
DeKalb-Sycamore: Medaow Davis, jr., 49; Taya Johnson, jr., 53
Kaneland: Kailey Kunstman, jr., 43.7; Emma Kunstman, fresh., 48.2; Addison Runestad, jr., 50.1
Hinckley-Big Rock: McKenna Bark, sr., 50
* denotes state qualifier