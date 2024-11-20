Daily Chronicle 2024 golf honor roll

Sycamore's Gavin Sedevie puts on the 18th hole during the Class 2A Regional golf meet on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024 at Senicas Oak Ridge Golf Club in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

Here’s a look at the top golfers from around the Daily Chronicle coverage area for the 2024 season, as provided by area coaches.

Boys

DeKalb: Jonah Keck, sr., 39 nine-hole average

Sycamore: Gavin Sedevie, soph., 41*

Genoa-Kingston: Colton McDowell, sr., 43; Harrison Zorica, jr., 43.5

Hinckley-Big Rock: Max Hintzsche, sr., 46; Logan Dolen, sr., 47.8; Martin Ledbetter, sr., 49.5

Indian Creek: Jon Gensliger, sr., 48.5; Cooper Rissman, jr., 49.6

Girls

DeKalb-Sycamore: Medaow Davis, jr., 49; Taya Johnson, jr., 53

Kaneland: Kailey Kunstman, jr., 43.7; Emma Kunstman, fresh., 48.2; Addison Runestad, jr., 50.1

Hinckley-Big Rock: McKenna Bark, sr., 50

* denotes state qualifier