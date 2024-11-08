DeKalb’s Jacob Barraza brings 3-race win streak into state cross country meet

Jacob Barraza of DeKalb heads to first place during the IHSA Class 3A Lake Park cross country sectional Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024 in Roselle. (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com)

Jacob Barraza is peaking.

The DeKalb cross country standout won the DuPage Valley Conference meet, the Class 3A Harlem Regional and the Class 3A Lake Park Sectional.

Now all that’s left for the senior is the Class 3A State Championship at Detweiller Park in Peoria.

“There’s some guys on the short list near the top and he’s on that list,” DeKalb coach Mike Wolf said. “He hasn’t faced a couple of them in a while. We’re excited to see how he measures up with them. He’s running with a lot of confidence right now and we’re expecting him to run with the top group.”

Barraza is the lone 3A entrant from the Daily Chronicle area. Sycamore and Kaneland qualified their boys teams for the 2A race and Spartan junior Layla Janisch will compete on the 2A girls side.

The last time Barraza didn’t win a race was in September, taking second at the Bartlett Flyin’ Hawk Invite to Niles North’s Evan Parker. Barraza set a personal record in the sectional, finishing in 14:35.6.

Wolf said Barraza is confident and has a history of improvement as the stakes grow higher and higher. He thinks it can result in a very high finish for Barraza.

“A lot has to fall into place,” Wolf said. “Some of those guys are stronger at longer distances like the 3-mile, but Jacob has a history of ending seasons well, track or cross country. He’s on the right path where he’s just making little tweaks and gets stronger every week. With his confidence up everything can line up and fall together.”

The Knights head to Peoria red-hot, winning their home sectional. Evan Nosek was the individual champ, finishing in 14:52.67, about 14 seconds ahead of teammate Carson Kaiser.

Sycamore took the final team qualifying spot, finishing seventh. It’s the first time back as a team for the Spartans since 2021 - they had made six straight before that.

“I think there is a lot of pride,” Sycamore coach Mike Lambdin said. “I think the thing I enjoyed most of all was all the smiles on Saturday when they realized we achieved our goal.”

Corey Goff led the Spartans in 19th place, finishing in 15:48.29.

Lambdin said he feels like the Spartans are surging ad hopes to keep it up.

“Our goal before any race is to set a PR,” Lambdin said. “So when we toe the starting line Saturday we’re hoping to have our fastest times of the season. That’s been occurring with some regularity here the last four weeks. It would be nice if we can make it happen one more time and end the season on a high note.”

Class 3A Boys

DeKalb: Jacob Barraza, first, 14:35.6 (personal record)

Class 2A Boys

Kaneland (full team): Evan Nosek, first, 14:52.67; Carson Kaiser, third, 15:016.15; Evan Whildin, seventh, 15:18.71; Liam Lentz, 37th, 16:14.21 (personal record); Zachary Murdock, 38th, 16:14.15; Joey Shuch, 61st, 16:34.41; Nathan Kowalzyk, 98th, 17:23.95

Sycamore (full team): Corey Goff, 19th, 15:48.29; Logan Jones, 36th, 16:13.42; Kaiden Von Schnase, 39th, 16:17.24; Lucas Miller, 42nd, 16:18.62; Bruno Wilkerson, 74th, 16:45.9; Phoenix Calabrese, 78th, 16:54.47 (season best); Josh Miller, 82nd, 16:59.87.

Class 2A Girls

Sycamore: Layla Janisch, 19th place, 18:40.39 (personal record)