Daily Chronicle 2024 Boys Cross Country Preview: 5 to Watch

DeKalb’s Jacob Barraza finished fifth overall and qualified for the state meet at the Lake Park High School cross country sectional meet in Medinah last season. (John Starks jstarks@dailyherald.)

Jacob Barraza, sr., DeKalb

The reigning Daily Chronicle Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year has high expectations for 2024. “He ran really well at the end of the season last year, being 11th at the state meet and he’s got bigger goals for this fall,” Barbs coach Mike Wolf said. “He’s hoping to be one of the top runners in the state., I think he’s in that group of guys.”

Corey Goff, sr., Sycamore

Goff qualified for the Class 2A state meet as an individual and plans to return this year, Sycamore coach Mike Lambdin said.

Evan Nosek, sr., Kaneland

Nosek, who finished sixth in last year’s Class 2A state meet returns as the Knights’ number one runner.

Carson Kaiser, fr., Kaneland

Newcomer Kaiser has the potential to crack the Knights’ starting five, according to Kaneland coach Chad Clavey. “Kaiser comes to us with a good background as a middle school runner,” the Knights’ coach said. “Later this season, we’re going to start blending him into our varsity lineup and see if he fits into the top five.”

Ryken Scott, jr., Genoa-Kingston

Scott, who has run track in previous years is a newcomer to the Cogs’ cross-country team. “He had a really good track season,” said Genoa-Kingston co-head coach Grace Nelson. “I think he’s ready for a good cross country season.”