Sycamore competes in the IHSA 1A Competitive Dance State Finals Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.

Sycamore posted an 85.12 to take eighth place Saturday at the Class 1A State Dance Championships in Bloomington.

Jacksonville was third in the preliminary round but won the title with a 90.7.

Sycamore posted an 84.52 to take eighth in the preliminary round and qualify for the finals.

DeKalb made the 2A state tournament but finished 23rd after a 79.7 in Friday’s prelim. Stevenson won the title with a 96.34, barley edging Barrington (96.24).