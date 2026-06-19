Protest against ICE planned in Kane County Saturday

About 200 people protested on Randall Road in South Elgin Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026 against the latest ICE killing in Minnesota of Alex Pretti, an ICU nurse. (Photo provided by the Kane County Democrats)

Kane County organizations such as We Can Lead Change Fox Valley and Fox Valley Activists are planning a protest against ICE activity from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at the Kane County Judicial Center’s two entrances on Illinois Route 38 and Peck Road in St. Charles.

According to a flyer being distributed, the protest is directed against federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents who have detained Rapid Response volunteers following an immigrant’s arrest in front of the courthouse.

Local groups have organized a protest against ICE activities at the Kane County Judicial Center on Saturday, June 20. (Image provided by We Can Lead Change Fox Valley)

ICE detained immigrants coming out of court and the jail last year at 37W777 Illinois State Route 38. ICE personnel also arrested and detained a man who was documenting their actions. He was later released without charges.

Earlier this month, Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser and Undersheriff Amy Johnson defended ICE activities as legal.

The flyer indicated organizers don’t want tables or materials.

“Bring your sign,” the flyer states. “Use your voice. Let our community know!”

Also involved are HIKE Indivisible Elgin, Fox Valley Rising, and a local chapter of the 1M Rising movement, according to the flyer.