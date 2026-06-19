Project Headspace and Timing launches veterans transportation fund

Major Donald J. Brewer, honored through the new Major Donald J Brewer Veterans Transportation Fund, was created by Project Headspace and Timing (PHAT) to support veteran transportation needs. (Photo Provided By Project Headspace and Timing)

Project Headspace and Timing (PHAT) launched the Major Donald J. Brewer Veterans Transportation Fund to remove a critical barrier to veteran services: reliable transportation.

The fund, established by Major Brewer’s family with an initial donation of $6,740, provides financial support for veterans to reach healthcare appointments, employment opportunities, mental health services, housing assistance, and other essential activities.

The family has set a goal to raise an additional $3,000 in coming weeks.

Major Brewer, who passed away June 30 at age 73, spent his life ensuring others could get where they needed to go.

As a U.S. Army medic, National Guard commander in Kankakee, and later as a customer care manager at the Kankakee River Valley Metro Transit District, he embodied service to his community.

“My Dad was a generous man,” said Barbi Brewer-Watson, Major Brewer’s daughter. “One of the many generous things he is remembered for is how he made sure people got to where they needed to be. He helped friends and strangers get to doctor appointments, grocery stores, church, and other places they needed to get to. This fund helps us remember his generosity.”

The fund offers flexible assistance, including public transit passes, rideshare services, fuel cards, taxi services for veterans with mobility challenges, non-emergency medical transportation, and airfare for out-of-area treatment.

“Transportation should never be the barrier that prevents a veteran from accessing the care and services they’ve earned,” PHAT CEO and Founder, Eric Peterson said in a news release. “We’re grateful to the Brewer family for making this possible.”

To donate or learn more, contact Eric Peterson at 815-592-8721.