Election 2024: 76th District rep. candidates stump for votes at DeKalb forum

Candidates for the 76th House District weigh in on the issues Feb. 13, 2024 during a forum held at the Red Roof Inn and Suites in DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – With a little more than a month left before the March 19 primary election, all five candidates vying for state representative of the 76th District stumped for votes this week at a DeKalb forum.

At the Red Roof Inn and Suites in DeKalb on Tuesday, the five candidates presented their stances on topics ranging from energy and unions to education, taxes and how to best communicate with constituents. The candidates also had a chance to meet-and-greet prospective voters.

The forum was moderated by DeKalb resident Michael Embrey.

The five hopefuls seeking to replace state Rep. Lance Yednock, D-Ottawa, who decided not to seek reelection, shared differing views on the issues.

Liz Bishop and Crystal Loughran are vying for the Republican nomination in the March 19 primary election.

On the Democratic ballot are a Yednock aide and two elected officials. Cohen Barnes is DeKalb’s mayor. Amy “Murri” Briel worked for Yednock, who has donated to Briel’s campaign. Carolyn “Morris” Zasada represents the 1st Ward on the DeKalb City Council.

The 76th District covers La Salle, Bureau and DeKalb counties, including Ottawa, La Salle, Peru, DeKalb, Spring Valley and Ladd.

Here’s a look at what what the candidates had to say about their platforms. The full forum can be viewed on the WLBK Radio FM 98.9/AM 1360 Facebook page.

Cohen Barnes

What to know: Democrat, mayor of DeKalb, small-business owner, U.S. Army veteran

Key points:

Supports the idea of term limits for elected officials

Opposed to state politicians receiving lifetime pensions after only serving two terms

Supports the alternative energy agenda

Pro union

Question: Do you think it’s OK for unions to support candidates through donations?

Answer: “In no way, shape or form do I feel beholden to anyone who’s ever contributed to any of my campaigns. They’re just someone who wants to see me be successful, and they’re helping me along the way to the finish line.”

Liz Bishop

What to know: Republican newcomer, La Salle resident, background in art and education with experience in banking and finance

Key points:

Cites division, property taxes and health care as the biggest problems facing the nation, state and the 76th District, respectively

Says she neither supports nor opposes unions

Opposed to state politicians receiving lifetime pensions after only serving two terms

Suggests reducing the number of unfunded mandates will spur more economic development

Question: How are we going to grow more businesses in our district?

Answer: “We need to work on lowering property taxes at the state level. That starts with reducing the number of unfunded mandates that get pushed down to the county level. Once people’s taxes are reduced, they have more disposable income. They’re more apt to start a business. They’re more apt to spend money. That will also attract businesses to come.”

Amy “Murri” Briel

What to know: Democrat, chief of staff to Yednock, married, mother of three

Key points:

Opposed to term limits for elected officials

Supports the alternative energy agenda

Opposed to state politicians receiving lifetime pensions after only serving two terms

Proposes that she would respond to the diverse array of residents’ concerns raised by those in DeKalb and in the Illinois Valley in a way that would differ from her predecessor by, among other things, establishing a better communication program that is equipped with texting capabilities.

Question: How are you going to respond to the constituents in DeKalb when you live in Ottawa?

Answer: “The concerns are pretty much the same. There’s not a massive divide. It’s about infrastructure. It’s about public transportation. It’s about taxes.”

Crystal Loughran

What to know: Republican, educator, Peru resident

Key points:

Cites what she called “media malpractice,” taxes and inflation as the biggest problems facing the nation, state and the 76th District, respectively

Opposed to state politicians receiving lifetime pensions after only serving two terms

Favors term limits for elected officials

Opposed to the alternative energy agenda

Question: Do you support alternative power – solar and windmill?

Answer: “I consider it the green new scam, especially in the state of Illinois.”

Carolyn Zasada

What to know: Democrat, real estate agent, U.S. Marine Corps veteran, serving second term on DeKalb City Council

Key points:

Cites party polarization, taxes and health care as the biggest problems facing the nation, state and the 76th District, respectively

Supports universal pre-kindergarten as part of a solution to fix the state’s education system

Favors the alternative energy agenda

Pro union

Question: How are we going to grow more businesses in our district?

Answer: “We’ve got to fix our tax situation. I think that businesses are anxious to come here because they’re not seeing it to be a business-friendly landscape. So we have to improve that and make it so that it’s an environment where they’re ready to do business and we’re supportive.”