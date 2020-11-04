Update: ‘Historic vote’ as DeKalb sees over 75% voter turnout for 2020 General Election

Khadija Nagi (left) and Gaelle Grace get voters checked in Tuesday at the polling place inside the Westminster Presbyterian Church on Annie Glidden Road in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

SYCAMORE – DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder Doug Johnson described Tuesday’s General Election as an “historic vote.”

“There were a lot of vote by mail and early voters, but also a lot of people decided to show up and vote on Election Day,” Johnson said. “There was a normal line when polls opened in the morning, then it leveled out and got a bit busier at the end of the work day. It was steady all day.”

According to unofficial totals from the DeKalb County Clerk’s office, 63,841 registered voters in the county cast ballots in the 2020 presidential election, with 47,982 total ballots cast, a 75.16% voter turnout. Johnson said that's not the highest the county has seen, but is up there with significant election totals. That does not include voters who registered on election day, he said. The total number of ballots cast includes early, mail-in and in-person, but Johnson said a break down of those specific votes is not yet available.

"I wouldn't call any elections at all because vote by mail ballots are still out and can change everything," Johnson said. "It's one of our highest voter turnouts. Everything went smoothly, and turnout was great today."

There were just under 14,000 mail-in ballots sent out to DeKalb County voters, Johnson said, and as of about five days ago, 2,000 were still out.

In the 2012 general election, 41,428 people voted, a 71.5% turnout. In 2008, turnout was 74.4% with 45,178 ballots cast.

For the 2018 midterm election, there was about a 61% voter turnout, and for the 2014 midterm election, there was almost 49% voter participation.

Frank Adams-Watters, election judge with DeKalb Precinct 4, said that there was “a pretty good turnout” at Westminster Presbyterian Church.

“We were very busy from 9 to 11 a.m., and it’s been up and down all day,” he said. “I’ve been at this location helping with voting for three or four years, and this is the busiest I’ve seen it for this time of day.”

Emma Mansfield was an election judge for DeKalb Precinct 13, DeKalb County’s most populous precinct, at the Hopkins Park Terrace Room.

“It was really busy as soon as we opened up and there was a line,” Mansfield said. “It was steady throughout the day.”

John Griffin of DeKalb had been reading about candidates and their position on issues for weeks to prepare for voting.

“I think it’s important to come in, know about the candidates and be prepared with an educated opinion about who you’re voting for,” Griffin said. “It takes a little work to look at all the policies. I vote to make the world a better, safe place for my [6-month-old] daughter and her future.”

Alina Chavez of DeKalb, a freshman at Kishwaukee College, voted for the first time during Tuesday’s presidential election.

“In high school, we’re taught that every vote counts,” she said. “One vote might make all the difference, and I wanted to be that little difference.”