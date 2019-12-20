DeKalb County area police reports: Dec. 20, 2019

DeKalb County

• Ronald J. Poore, 22, of the 6600 block of Sundown Lane, Oswego, was arrested Dec. 11 on a DeKalb County warrant for failure to appear in court related to defrauding drug and alcohol screening.

• Jorge Hernandez, 19, of the 500 block of Woodlawn Avenue, Aurora, was charged Dec. 13 with unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of cannabis and unlawful possession of alcohol by a minor.

• Nicholas R. Maddox, 32, of the 300 block of South Sandra Street, Kingston, was charged Dec. 13 with driving under the influence and driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08% and operating an uninsured vehicle and failure to reduce speed.

• Adam J. Caleron, 38, of the 500 block of East Garland Street, Waterman, was charged Dec. 15 with aggravated battery of a peace officer, obstructing and driving under the influence.

• Amy L. Brach, 46, of the 9N300 block of Tamara Road, Elgin, was charged Dec. 15 with driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane usage, driving without insurance and driving with an expired driver’s license.

• Miles Hurr, 31, of the 13000 block of Bastian Road, Hinckley, was charged Dec. 15 with burglary and criminal trespass to real property.

• Jeffrey A. Higgins, 62, of the 800 block of North 14th Street, DeKalb, was charged Dec. 17 with driving under the influence of alcohol, resisting a peace officer and leaving the scene of a vehicle damage incident.